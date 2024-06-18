Brooke Shields didn’t ditch the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet, but she sure is wearing heels to match Crocs

For Brooke Shields, comfort seems to reign supreme, whether it’s a casual outing or a red carpet. So at the 77th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, the veteran actress took a respite from the summer heat in a not-so-tight bright yellow dress. Taken from the racks of designer label Monique Lhuillier, the monotone silhouette featured a small bustle element to accentuate her hips. The sequin embellished bodice made it difficult to take your eyes off the diva. The deep V-neckline that extended to her midriff played the risqué factor. The mesh details on the front of it doubled the sassy quotient on it. A small yellow bow secured to the hem of the bodice spruced up her look. But that was not all. Brooke Shields defied existing fashion norms in terms of footwear by donning an unconventional pair of yellow Crocs. It’s safe to say brave and beautiful could easily be her middle name.

Also read: Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne look fabulous in matching teal ensembles on the red carpet

With her OOTD slippers and Crocs making all the noise, Brooke Shields needed minimal accessories to enhance her summer coat avatar. Stacked gold bracelets, a chunky ring, and pearl earrings were enough. Minimalism was also seen in her makeup choices, as Shields opted for pink-contoured cheeks over a matte base. Muted smoky eyes and pink lipstick framed her face beautifully. The final touches of elegance were provided by her elegant open hairstyle.

At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards in New York, Brooke Shields made a metallic entrance on the red carpet. For the event, she chose to wear a gold jacquard midi dress made by Dries Van Noten. The bright ensemble came with a distinctive square neckline and multiple leaf prints, dominating the entire strappy cut. He Bride’s mother The actress made a chic case with gold hoops, layered bracelets and a floral embellished choker. Those tinted sunglasses screamed super cool. She wore her brunette locks in waves and sealed the glamorous avatar of hers with subtle strokes of beauty.

Previously, for a dinner with her husband and TV writer Chris Henchyrooke in 2008, Brooke Shields once again resorted to wearing neon pink Crocs, complementing her fuchsia pink halterneck dress.

Also read: Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne are dressed like the coolest mother and daughter in town