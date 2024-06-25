British woman kills her two children “because she didn’t want her husband to have them”

The court heard Mrs John and her husband were having difficulties in their relationship.

A woman called Veronique John, 50, dialed 999 and confessed: “I’ve just killed my two children” after stabbing them with a knife, Nottingham Crown Court was told. According to the guardianMrs. John killed her daughter Elizabeth, 7, and her son Ethan, 11, because she did not want her husband to have custody of them.

She stabbed her son, Ethan, more than 20 times and inflicted brain damage on her daughter, Elizabeth, before tracking down her husband, Nathan John, and stabbing him in the stomach.

During the trial of facts hearing, it was revealed that Mrs. John stabbed Ethan more than 20 times and caused brain damage to her daughter Elizabeth. She then went to a car wash in her bathrobe and stabbed her partner, Nathan John, in the stomach.

He then returned home, dialed 999 and said: “I’m calling to say I’ve just killed my two children.”

The charity shop worker allegedly told police who arrived at her home in Stoke-on-Trent on June 11 last year: “If you have a gun, shoot me. I’m not a monster – he was going to take them from me.” “.

The day before the fatal attacks, John was arrested for attacking her husband with a piece of wood as their children were getting ready for bed, suspecting him of having an affair.

The court heard John and her husband were having significant difficulties in their relationship and she did not want him to have a phone with internet access.

Prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith stated that Mrs John’s “anger was boiling just below the surface” in the hours before the children’s deaths.

“What happened on June 11 didn’t come out of nowhere. Tension increased in the days before. That day she just snapped, killed her children and attacked Nathan,” he said.

Grieves-Smith claimed Mrs John killed her children just hours after conducting a “chilling” internet search and asked: “Can a foreigner be charged with murder in the UK?”

Ethan was pronounced dead after being found in a bedroom with a 17cm-long neck wound, while Elizabeth was discovered in the living room with head trauma and “three areas of shear force”, including one in the stomach.

The jury heard that a neighbor reported hearing “high-pitched screams and cries that lasted for a while” just minutes before John walked to the car wash where her husband had spent the night.

The court heard how the 50-year-old later told officers who interviewed him: “I didn’t want my husband to keep them (the children).”

He continued: “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time: killing myself and the children. Unless they’re offering me the death penalty, I have nothing more to say.

“I did it because I love my children, to protect them. If there is any possible way for them to kill me, I would like it. I mean it 100%.”

Ms John is charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding, but has been found unfit to plead, Sky News reported.

She is currently being treated in a secure hospital and was not present in the dock to hear the Crown’s opening speech.

The trial is ongoing.