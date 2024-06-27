Bridge collapses in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, fourth in a week

Bihar experienced the fourth case of bridge collapse in a week, with a bridge collapsing in Kishanganj district. The 70-metre bridge over a tributary of the Kankai river connected Bahadurganj and Dighalbank blocks and its collapse has affected connectivity between the two cities. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Officials said the river’s water level had risen and several pillars in the middle of the bridge sank about a foot and a half due to the strong current.

Cellphone videos taken from the scene, widely circulated on social media, showed the central portion of the bridge sinking and almost touching the fast-moving river, raising concerns that it could disintegrate at any moment.

On receiving information about the incident, Bahadurganj police station chief Abhinav Parasar reached the spot with his team and immediately blocked the area at both ends, stopping the movement of vehicles.

Locals said the bridge was built about six years ago.

The Highway Department has also gone to the scene and is investigating the matter.

District magistrate Tushar Singla said the bridge was built in 2011 over Madiya, a small tributary that connects the Kankai river with the Mahananda. “Heavy rain in the catchment area of ​​Nepal caused a sudden rise in water level. One of the pillars of the bridge could not withstand the strong current,” he was quoted as saying by India’s Press Trust news agency.

Three incidents of bridge collapse were reported in Siwan and Araria districts last week.

On June 19, a portion of an under-construction bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed even before its inauguration. The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 12 million, collapsed within seconds. Horrifying videos from the scene showed how huge chunks of concrete were carried away by the current.

Part of a bridge over the Bakra River in Araria collapsed

In recent years, several similar incidents have occurred in various parts of the state, raising questions about the quality of public works in the state.