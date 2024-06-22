Bridge collapse in Siwan sparks panic; Second incident in Bihar this week

Patna:

The sudden collapse of a bridge in Siwan, Bihar, today caused widespread panic and commotion in the area. The collapse of the bridge over the Gandak canal occurred with a loud noise that was heard as far as neighboring Ramgarh in Darbhanga district.

Initial reports indicate no casualties from the incident. A video has emerged capturing the moment of the bridge collapse, highlighting the severity of the structural failure. The bridge, which connected the markets of Patedhi Bazar in Maharajganj district with Ramgarh Panchayat in Darbhanga, served as a crucial link for thousands of commuters daily.

Residents have expressed outrage over the negligence that led to the collapse, pointing out that the bridge was quite old and had not been properly maintained since its construction nearly 40 years ago during the canal’s development phase. Improper handling during canal construction caused erosion around the bridge piers, eventually causing one of them to collapse.

The collapse has completely cut off access through the Gandak canal, forcing residents to travel long distances to reach neighboring villages.

The incident comes just days after a similar incident in Araria, where a concrete bridge over the Bakra River, built after spending billions, collapsed within seconds. Footage showed the bridge, over the fast-flowing river, tilted to one side and a crowd gathered on the banks near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed. Built for Rs 12 crore, the bridge collapsed before its inauguration.