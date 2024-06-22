Breakthrough in Salman Khan firing case, audio of gangster’s call to shooter

Mumbai Police have recovered an audio file establishing a link between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the attackers who fired at actor Salman Khan’s house in April. Sources said the audio file shows that Lawrence’s brother Anmol Bishnoi was in constant contact with the shooter.

The authenticity of this crucial evidence was verified through forensic analysis by the Central Investigation Agency.

During the investigation, Salman Khan said he woke up to the sound of gunshots on April 14, initially mistaking it for a nightmare until he found a bullet lodged in his balcony.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police, led by a senior officer, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Police efforts have intensified with the questioning of witnesses and suspects alike, to piece together the intricate details of the plot. The involvement of a Pakistani arms supplier in supplying high caliber weapons to the attackers, such as AK-47 and M-16, underlines the seriousness of the threat he poses to the actor.

According to the current investigation, the police believe that the shooting was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who in the past tried to kill Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his Canada-based cousin Anmol Bishnoi and his partner Goldie Brar, had allegedly acquired AK-47, M-16 and other high-calibre weapons from a Pakistani arms dealer. The plan was to ambush the star’s car or attack his farm, sources said.

Six men were arrested after two men on bicycles opened fire outside Salman Khan’s house on April 14. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested in Gujarat, while Anuj Thapan and another man were detained in Punjab on April 26. Anuj Thapan died at the hands of the police. custody.