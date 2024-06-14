Breakthrough In Actor Darshan’s Case, The Driver Who Was Transporting The Victims Surrenders Himself

Ravi, the driver, had taken Renuka Swamy from Chitadurga to Bengaluru, 200 km away.

The investigation into the man’s murder case in which a popular Kannada actor and his girlfriend are accused gained fresh momentum today with the surrender of a driver.

Ravi, the driver, had taken Renuka Swamy, whose body was later found, from Chitadurga in Karnataka to the state capital Bengaluru, 200 kilometers away.

Darshan Thoogudeepa aka ‘Challenging Star’, his co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others are in police custody for allegedly killing Renuka Swamy. Ms. Gowda had asked Mr. Thoogudeepa to punish Renuka Swamy for allegedly posting derogatory comments on her social media posts.

Driver Ravi surrendered at the deputy superintendent of police’s office in Chitradurga on Thursday night.

Another accused identified as Raghu alias Raghavendra, along with others, had arranged a taxi to take Renuka Swamy to Bengaluru on June 8. All the accused had boarded Ravi’s taxi in Chitradurga city and reached Bengaluru the same night.

Ravi went into hiding after dropping them off in Bengaluru. Later, he approached the Chitradurga taxi association, who told him to surrender to the police, sources said.

Raghu ran a fan club of the Kannada actor in Chitradurga. The actor hired him to collect information about Renuka Swamy, police said. Renuka Swamy’s wife alleged that he was kidnapped near her house.

Now CCTV footage has emerged showing two cars driving away near the spot where the body was dumped on the night of the murder. One of the cars is linked to the actor accused of murder.

The actor and his aides then took him to a shed in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya, where Darshan allegedly hit Renuka Swamy with a belt while his aides beat him with sticks until he fell unconscious. He was hit against a wall, causing multiple fractures throughout his body.

When a food delivery boy found the body, the dogs were chewing on his body.