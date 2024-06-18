Brand Modi remains key difference between BJP and others

The 2024 mandate has reignited the debate around ‘Brand Modi’. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) inability to cross the majority mark on its own has led some analysts to claim that the mark has weakened considerably. On the other hand, despite the losses, the BJP continues to emerge as the largest party. This, coupled with the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has equaled Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of winning a third consecutive term, is seen by many as proof that the strength of the brand is still intact.

While the BJP won 240 seats in the recently concluded elections, the Congress won 99. In terms of alliances, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 292 seats and around 44% of the votes, the INDIA bloc won 234 seats and registered 41% of the votes. share.

The ‘Modi bonus’ or ‘Modi factor’ can be defined as Prime Minister Modi’s ability to attract voters who are not among the party’s core vote banks. Post-survey data published by the Center for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) and some associated research by this author point to some answers to questions about the popularity of this “brand.”

Localized elections

Nationally, this year’s election was more localized than 2019. Only 10% of voters said they considered the prime minister’s face to be the most important factor when voting, down from 17% in 2019. Consequently, the share of voters who focused on their local candidates increased from 31% in 2019 to 36% this year. .

In terms of preference as Prime Minister, while Narendra Modi received 41% support, Rahul Gandhi’s ratings hovered around 27%. Although the gap remains significant, it has narrowed since 2019, when Modi’s ratings were 47% and Rahul’s 23%.

If we multiply the leadership gap by the number of respondents who voted according to the Prime Minister’s profile, it can be said that in terms of vote percentage, the BJP’s leadership advantage gave the party and its allies approximately 4.1 % of votes in 2019. has declined to just 1.4% in 2024. Furthermore, in previous Lok Sabha polls, 32% of voters who backed the BJP said they would not have voted for it if Modi were not his candidate for prime minister. The proportion of those voters has fallen to 25% now, approaching the 2014 figure of 27%.

It’s still the PVU

However, Prime Minister Modi’s popularity helps not only the BJP but also its allies. In 2014, he got 20% of the votes of BJP allies, 25% in 2019 and 27% in 2024.

Furthermore, in 2019, the BJP recorded a vote share of 37.8%. According to this author’s research, 25.7% of this came from its core ideological base, while 12.1% can be attributed to the “Modi factor”. This year, of the BJP’s 36.6% vote share, the core base accounts for around 27.4% of the votes and the ‘Modi factor’ around 9.2%. This implies that the ‘Modi premium’ has decreased from around 12% in 2019 to around 9% now. However, Modi still gets 9% support for the BJP, three times the difference between the vote shares of the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

It can be argued that without Modi, the NDA would have found it difficult to form a government. He was the difference between the two blocks. The numbers below illustrate this:

In 2014, the NDA got around 5.5 million votes according to the Modi factor. The NDA’s lead over the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was around 8.7 million votes. This means that the Modi factor accounted for 63% of the NDA leadership.

In the next election, the NDA got around 8.5 million votes, while the NDA’s lead was 11 million votes. Thus, the Modi factor accounted for 77% of the NDA’s margin of victory.

In the last round, Modi got the NDA around 7.1 million votes, while the NDA’s lead over India was around 2 million votes. Therefore, the Modi factor accounted for much more than the NDA’s advantage and was the key differentiating factor between it and the opposition front.

Therefore, the victory of the BJP with 240 seats and that of the NDA with 292 seats may have been difficult without Modi. Brand Modi may have aged (or perhaps even peaked) after 10 years in power, but he remains the main differentiator between the BJP and the Congress.

(Amitabh Tiwari is a political strategist and commentator. In his previous avatar, he was a corporate and investment banker.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.