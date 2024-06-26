Bombay High Court rejects Muslim students’ plea against hijab ban at Mumbai university

The Bombay High Court said it was not willing to interfere with the university’s decision.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court rejected a plea filed by nine Muslim students of a Mumbai university challenging the ban on wearing hijabs, veils, stoles, caps, etc. on site.

A division bench comprising Justice AS Chandurkar and Justice Rajesh Patil dismissed the plea saying they were not willing to interfere in the decision taken by NG Acharya and DK Marathe College of Chembur Trombay Education Society (CTES) in Chembur (East).

“In our opinion, the prescribed dress code cannot be held to violate the rights of the petitioners claimed under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 25 of the Constitution of India,” the judges said.

The students who have been studying Computer Science for the last two years described in their petition the decision of the CTES management as “arbitrary, unreasonable, bad from a legal point of view and perverse” and will probably challenge the Court’s verdict. Superior before the Supreme Court.

The students, through their lawyer Altaf Khan, argued that the new dress code imposed by the university violated their fundamental rights to privacy, dignity and religious freedom.

Khan said he would consult the students and their parents before moving the high court against the High Court order.

Apart from approaching the High Court, the girls had also written to the University of Mumbai, the University Grants Commission, the Vice-Chancellor and the Chancellor seeking their intervention.

Senior lawyer Anil Anturkar, representing the university, argued that the dress code was not directed only at Muslims, but applied uniformly to all religious symbols.

He noted that the university’s policy is to prevent the open display of religious symbols unless they are essential under the fundamental right to religion, such as the turban for Sikhs.

Anturkar also challenged Khan to prove her claim that wearing a hijab is an essential religious practice in Islam and said students should focus on their studies rather than displaying such religious symbols.

He said the petitioner students were aware of the dress code of the university when they joined and in future, if anyone flaunts other religious symbols like a mace or saffron attire, the university would also take exception.

Reacting to the High Court verdict, Samajwadi Party state president Abu Asim Azmi said the Constitution allows everyone in the country to follow their religion and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would allow students to wear hijab in schools. and universities.