Bomb Threat, Hoax Bomb Threat, Bomb Threat Emails, Airport Flight Bomb Threat

New Delhi:

Amid a rise in cases of hoax bomb threats to airports and airlines, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has proposed a five-year flying ban for those issuing such threats.

Zulfiquar Hasan, director general of BCAS, said such cases have increased in recent months, prompting the agency to consider measures against pranksters.

Hasan said six people have so far been arrested for making bomb threats that later turned out to be a hoax. Many more such cases are being investigated, he said.

Airports, especially in metros, have been dealing with false threats, causing inconvenience to passengers and forcing authorities to carry out searches and evacuation operations.

41 airports across the country yesterday received bomb threat emails, which after extensive searches were discovered to be a hoax.

Airports in Mumbai, Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Jabalpur were among those that received fake threats.

The emails received by the airports carried identical messages, news agency PTI reported. “Hello, there are explosives hidden in the airport. The bombs will explode soon. You will all die,” the email said.

At the Chennai airport, a Dubai-bound flight was delayed for hours following the hoax threat. I was cleared to take off after officials found nothing suspicious on the flight.

A similar bomb threat was also sent to several airports in April.

Top schools in Delhi also received threatening emails last month. In Mumbai, more than 60 hospitals and schools received emails threatening bomb blasts.