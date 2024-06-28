'Bomb in there?' Passenger's comment delays Kolkata-Pune flight

Kolkata airport had received two hoax bomb threats in April.

Calcutta:

A passing remark by a passenger triggered a bomb threat at Kolkata airport on Friday, delaying a flight to Pune by several hours, an official said.

The incident occurred around 12 noon when the check-in process for the flight from Kolkata to Pune via Bhubaneswar of a private airline was going on, he said.

One passenger, upset with the security staff thoroughly checking his bag, remarked, “Is there a bomb there?” said an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson.

This caused a scare, after which security staff carried out a thorough search of all passengers’ luggage and the plane after emptying it because some passengers had already boarded, he said.

After going through all the necessary security protocols, nothing was found, he added.

The passenger’s comment was the root of what happened, the spokesperson said, noting that the plane finally took off for its destination at 5:30 p.m.

Kolkata airport had received two false bomb threats in April.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)