Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun criticized by Senate panel

The hearing featured testimony from current and former Boeing employees.

New Delhi:

In a surprising admission before a US Congressional panel, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun admitted that the aerospace giant has retaliated against whistleblowers, contradicting its publicly stated policies.

Calhoun’s recognition came during a tense Senate hearing aimed at investigating Boeing’s safety practices following two fatal crashes involving the 737 MAX aircraft in 2018 and 2019. These tragedies led to 346 deaths and exposed serious failures in processes. of manufacturing and supervision of Boeing.

Moment of reckoning

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chaired the hearing, was uncompromising in his criticism of Boeing’s leadership. “Boeing finds itself in a moment of reckoning and an opportunity to change a broken safety culture,” he said.

Watch Senator Hawley COOK the Boeing CEO’s ass.

Photo of a cool cat is included because it is amazing. pic.twitter.com/qHXSHTlCEo — DR22 Ω 🪬🎭 (@DejaRu22) June 19, 2024

Blumenthal revealed that the subcommittee overseeing the investigation had received testimony from more than a dozen whistleblowers, many of whom described a workplace where safety concerns were often dismissed or punished.

When asked how many Boeing employees had been fired for retaliating against whistleblowers, Calhoun confessed: “Senator, I don’t have that number on the tip of my tongue. But I know it happens.”

Whistleblower Testimonials

The hearing featured testimony from current and former Boeing employees that painted a troubling picture of a company that prioritizes profits over safety. Among them was engineer Sam Salehpour, who alleged that the Dreamliner could suffer a catastrophic accident due to faulty manufacturing processes.

Salehpour, who worked at Boeing for nearly two decades, compared one potential incident to repeatedly bending a paper clip. “You do it once or twice… it doesn’t break. But it does break at some point,” he said in April of this year.

A subcommittee memo detailed new whistleblower complaints. One particularly alarming account came from Sam Mohawk, who alleged that Boeing ordered improperly stored parts to be hidden from federal aviation inspectors. According to Mohawk, this was supposedly done to avoid costly increases in storage capacity and staff.

The defense of Dave Calhoun

Calhoun began his testimony by apologizing to the families of the victims of the 737 MAX crashes, stating, “Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress.” Despite his assurances, Calhoun’s failure to provide specific numbers on whistleblower retaliation cases drew harsh criticism from lawmakers.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri accused Calhoun of putting profits before safety. He criticized Calhoun’s $33 million compensation package and questioned his leadership, saying, “You guys are the problem. And I just hope to God that you don’t destroy this company before it can be saved.”

Hawley said it was a “travesty” that Calhoun was still in his job and did not resign.

“Senator, I’m going to move forward,” Calhoun responded.