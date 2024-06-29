Body of worker found in rubble, two more trapped in South Delhi wall collapse

The NDRF, fire brigade and police are carrying out a rescue operation.

New Delhi:

The body of a worker was recovered early this morning from under the rubble of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area amid heavy rain, officials said.

Two more workers are feared trapped under the rubble, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday and was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am.

The man has been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav, 19, Delhi Fire Service officials said, adding that his body was recovered around 6:10 am today.

Santosh Kumar was declared dead by doctors at Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

The operation to rescue the other two workers is underway, the officials added.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and civic agencies are carrying out the operation, they said.

Cranes are being used to remove debris while water is being pumped from the foundation pit to recover the remaining bodies, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)