Body NTA exam in viral video

After videos of several trunks kept outside the hall of the National Testing Agency circulated on social media, with many claiming that the boxes contained the answer sheets of the recently conducted CUET-UG exam, the testing agency refuted the claims and He said the boxes in the video are empty and do not contain sensitive material.

Captioning the video, the NTA said: “These are empty boxes kept outside the NTA room and they do not have any sensitive material inside them. We never kept these boxes open, as reported by the media. Furthermore, we have sufficient number of personnel from security deployed in the place where the boxes are kept.”

These are empty boxes kept outside the NTA room and do not contain any sensitive material inside. We never kept these boxes open as reported by the media. Also, we have sufficient security personnel deployed at the place where the boxes are kept. pic.twitter.com/QBFukSEHG3 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 27, 2024

This comes amid the ongoing row over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The CBI is investigating multiple cases of leakage of medical examination documents and has made several arrests so far.

The NEET exam controversy was also mentioned in President Droupadi Murmu’s speech in Parliament today. “Recent irregularities and document leaks are being firmly addressed (and) the government’s focus is to improve the examination process,” he said.

The Supreme Court today issued a notice to the NTA after hearing a petition filed by a learning app alleging exam rigging in NEET-UG. The NTA must respond to the notice by July 8.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted on May 5 by the NTA, was embroiled in controversy after 67 students scored a perfect score of 720, six of them from the same centre. There was also an uproar over the “grace marks” awarded to 1,563 students.