Blow to KCR’s party as another MLA Dr M. Sanjay Kumar joins ruling Congress in Telangana

He is the fifth BRS MLA to switch allegiance since the Congress came to power in December last year.

Hyderabad:

The exodus of BRS MLAs to Congress in Telangana continued as another of its legislators joined the ruling party on Sunday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Dr. M. Sanjay Kumar met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday night and joined the Congress.

The Chief Minister, who is also the president of the state unit, welcomed Sanjay to the party. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, former minister Sudershan Reddy and advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy were present.

Sanjay was re-elected for a second consecutive term from Jagtial Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district in the elections held in November 2023.

He is the fifth BRS MLA to switch allegiance since the Congress came to power in December last year.

This came two days after leader and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress. Srinivas Reddy is a BRS MLA and a prominent leader from Nizamabad district.

The BRS had won 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly. Its strength has now been reduced to 33 as it also lost the recent Secunderabad Cantonment by-election to the ruling party.

Srinivas Reddy was the first MLA to switch allegiance after BRS suffered a humiliating defeat in last month’s Lok Sabha polls. The match went blank. After the defeat in the Assembly elections, the BRS lost several leaders to the Congress and the BJP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)