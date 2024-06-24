BJP’s JP Nadda appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

JP Nadda also holds the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Cabinet.

New Delhi:

Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda has been named Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha today. Nadda also holds the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Cabinet.

The Union Minister will replace Piyush Goyal as the leader of the House. During Prime Minister Modi’s second term, Goyal was the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

After taking oath, there was speculation that Nadda would step down as BJP national president, which he took over from current Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2020.

However, it now appears that Nadda will remain the BJP’s main organizational leader.

Party laws say that a National President is elected only after organizational elections have been completed in 50 percent of all states, which is expected to continue for about six months.

About JP Nadda

Therefore, the new president could be elected in December or January.

Nadda, a law graduate, began his political journey with the ABVP, or Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the ideological mentor of the BJP. He became leader of the party’s youth wing, the BJYM, or Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, in 1991.

He was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 2012, from Himachal Pradesh, and was appointed to the BJP parliamentary board in 2014, when Amit Shah took over as party president.

He also previously served as an MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly; He won the Bilaspur seat three times (1993, 1998 and 2007) and was Health Minister between 1998 and 2003.

In April this year, he was elected Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.