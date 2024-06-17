BJP’s BS Yediyurappa interrogated for 3 hours in child sexual abuse case

BS Yediyurappa has contested the POCSO case against him

BJP veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was today questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police for three hours in a case under the strict Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. .

The 81-year-old leader denied the allegations and challenged the case in the Karnataka High Court. The court has restrained the CID from arresting the veteran leader.

According to the police, Mr. Yediyurappa faces charges under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual harassment. The FIR against him was lodged after a woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter at a meeting at her residence in February.

The plaintiff, 54, died of lung cancer last month. His son approached the court seeking the arrest of the BJP veteran. He has told the court that there has been no progress in the investigation even three months after the case was registered.

The BJP leader has denied the allegations against him. “I’m not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are doing tricks, people will teach them a lesson.”

Earlier, an arrest warrant had been issued against the BJP leader after he failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had then said that he was in Delhi for political engagements and that today he would appear before the CID team.

While BJP leaders have accused the ruling Congress of carrying out revenge politics, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said his government has never indulged in “revenge politics” and will not do so in future either.