BJP vs Congress in Lok Sabha speaker contest today

Today’s elections for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker are already tilting in favor of the government.

New Delhi:

Congress’s Kodikunnil Suresh will take on BJP’s Om Birla for the post of 18th Lok Sabha Speaker. The poll for the post of president was necessitated after the Center and the opposition failed to reach a consensus. This will be the first vote for the position since 1952.

While BJP’s Om Birla has been a three-term MP from Kota in Rajasthan and was the Speaker of the last Lok Sabha, Congress’s pick K Suresh has been an eight-term MP from Mavelikara in Kerala.

The vote for the position of President will take into account the number of deputies present and voting. The majority choice will be elected Speaker. The NDA, which has 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, enjoys a clear majority, while the opposition INDIA bloc has 234 MPs.

Today’s election for the post of Lok Sabha speaker, already tilted in favor of the government, may push the opposition further down as five of its 232 MPs are yet to take oath. Seven deputies – five from the opposition and two independents – have not been sworn in and cannot vote, sources have said.

The list includes stalwarts like Shashi Tharoor of the Congress and Shatrughan Sinha, actor and politician of the Trinamool Congress. It is not yet known why the oath of some of these leaders is pending.

Here are the LIVE updates on the 2024 Parliament session:

‘No voice vote’: K Suresh to NDTV ahead of Lok Sabha Speaker election

K Suresh, speaking exclusively to NDTV, said there will be no voice vote in today’s presidential election. K Suresh, speaking exclusively to NDTV, said there will be no voice vote in today’s presidential election. “We are looking for a division of votes, not a voice vote,” Suresh told NDTV. 🔴 #NDTVExclusive | ‘I will ask for a division vote, not a voice vote’: Opposition candidate K Suresh tells NDTV before #LokSabhaSpeaker choice pic.twitter.com/9OitSawSch -NDTV (@ndtv) June 26, 2024

‘The government forced us to compete’: Congress Lok Sabha speaker candidate Congress MP K Suresh has said that the government “forced” the INDIA block to participate in the Lok Sabha speaker election as its response was not satisfactory in this regard. “We don’t want to contest the elections against the president, but when the government approached the INDIA bloc, especially the Congress Party leaders, we asked for the post of vice president. At that time, they did not give us any guarantee. Yesterday also at 11.30 they did not give any guarantee. They said, “First we support the election of the President and then we can talk about the Vice President.” So, our response was not satisfactory,” Mr. Suresh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Lok Sabha Speaker Election, Om Birla vs K Suresh: In Lok Sabha Speaker Election, BJP gets a boost from 4 MPs from the South Party

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party will support BJP MP Om Birla in today’s election for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post, sources told NDTV. The YSRCP has four MPs in the Lower House. These four additional votes in the BJP camp mean that Om Birla will have the support of 297 MPs, giving him an unbeatable advantage. The BJP already has 240 votes from its own MPs and 53 from NDA partners, including 16 from YSRCP’s rival, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party will support BJP MP Om Birla in today’s election for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post, sources told NDTV. The YSRCP has four MPs in the Lower House.

Parliamentary session 2024 live updates: How Lok Sabha Speaker is elected

Voting for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker takes into account the number of MPs present and voting. The majority choice will be elected Speaker.

Om Birla vs K Suresh in rare election for Lok Sabha Speaker today

BJP’s Om Birla is a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan and Speaker of the last Lok Sabha. Congress’s choice K Suresh has been an eight-term MP from Mavelikara in Kerala.