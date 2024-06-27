BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani’s health condition is stable and he is under observation, sources said.

New Delhi:

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to AIIMS here on Wednesday night, sources said.

“He is stable and under observation,” a source said.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister has been admitted to the former private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.

However, there was no immediate clarity about his illness.

