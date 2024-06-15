BJP Suresh Gopi calls Indira Gandhi mother of India, veteran Marxist political guru

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday described former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the “mother of India” and late Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran as a “brave administrator”.

The BJP leader also called Karnuakaran and veteran Marxist EK Nayanar his “political gurus”.

Gopi spoke to reporters after visiting Karunakaran’s memorial ‘Murali Mandiram’ located here in Punkunnam.

Interestingly, Suresh Gopi had won the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency dashing the hopes of Karunakaran’s son and Congress leader K Muraleedharan, who finished third in a triangular contest in the April 26 elections.

Urging journalists not to add any political connotation to his visit to the Karunakaran memorial, the BJP leader said he came here to pay his respects to his “guru”.

He said that like Nayanar and his wife Sarada Teacher, he also had close relations with Karunakaran and his wife Kalyanikutty Amma.

He visited Nayanar’s house in Kannur and renewed his acquaintance with his relatives on June 12.

Gopi said that while he saw Indira Gandhi as “bharathathinte mathavu” (mother of India), Karunakaran was for him the “father of the Congress Party in the state”.

He explained that describing Karunakaran as the “father” of the Congress in Kerala was not disrespectful to the founders or co-founders of the southern state’s grand party.

The actor-turned-politician also praised the Congress veteran’s administrative abilities and termed him a “courageous administrator” of his generation.

He further said that though he had also expressed his desire to visit the Murali Mandiram in 2019, the veteran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal, who recently defected to the BJP, discouraged him for political reasons.

Later, Suresh Gopi also visited the famous Lourde Mata Church in the city and offered prayers.

His and his family’s presentation of a gold crown to the idol of Saint Mary during his daughter’s marriage was used by his political opponents to attack him, claiming that it was not made of yellow metal but copper.

Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat and opened an account for the BJP in Kerala.

Thrissur had witnessed a three-way contest for the Lok Sabha polls, with leading candidates from Congress, BJP and CPI locked in a hand-to-hand battle.

