BJP slams Congress over BS Yediyurappa’s arrest warrant

The Karnataka BJP on Thursday accused the Congress government in the state of pursuing a policy of revenge in the POCSO case involving former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in retaliation for dragging Rahul Gandhi to court in a defamation case.

In a major development, a special court in Bengaluru on Thursday issued a non-bailable order against veteran BJP leader Yediyurappa in connection with a POCSO case against him related to alleged sexual harassment of a minor.

Questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former BJP national general secretary CT Ravi told reporters here, “Is this not hate politics? CM Siddaramaiah claimed that he would not follow hate politics, but now he is doing precisely that. The people of the state will question this.

“People are wondering why the government remained inactive for four months after the POCSO case was filed against Yediyurappa. Home Minister G. Parameshwara had even declared the case baseless.”

Ravi also said that it is an open secret that ever since Rahul Gandhi was dragged to court in Bengaluru, the Congress wants the BJP to be dragged to court as well.

“We will respect the court order in Yediyurappa’s case. But this is a political conspiracy. The alleged incident took place on February 2 and the case was filed in March. Yediyurappa had gone to the police station to record his statement. But the police” I told him it was not necessary and then recorded his statement at his residence,” Ravi said.

Commenting on the matter, N. Ravikumar, BJP MLC and party leader in the Legislative Council, said there is no substance or truth in the case.

“Home Minister Parameshwara had said that the complainant has mental problems and has filed more than 60 cases against IAS/IPS officers and politicians. The government itself had said that this case was not important. Despite Yediyurappa telling him “To give a statement, the police asked him not to come to the police station and then they collected his voice sample in April,” he said, adding that the whole matter is a conspiracy hatched by Congress in retaliation. over Rahul Gandhi being dragged to court in a defamation case.

“The CM, Deputy CM and Home Minister acted on the advice of Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and hatched this conspiracy,” Ravikumar alleged.

“The Congress, which has not acted in the last four months, has suddenly woken up. They have obtained a non-bailable warrant and want to arrest Yediyurappa. This is highly condemnable,” said BJP MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy.

