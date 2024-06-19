BJP signs four-time former Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary, secures key sweep

Former Congress leaders Kiran Choudhary and Shruti Choudhary joined the BJP.

The Congress, buoyed by strong results in the May Haryana Lok Sabha elections, in which it won five of the state’s 10 seats, faced a setback on Wednesday after two senior leaders jumped ship and joined the BJP.

Kiran Choudhary, four-time MLA from Tosham Assembly constituency, and his daughter Shruti, former MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, joined the BJP this afternoon in the presence of Union Minister and former Chief Minister ML Khattar and his successor, Nayab Singh. Saini.

The BJP’s new recruits in the state told reporters that they would “work tirelessly to ensure that the party returns to power in the state for the third consecutive time.” Choudhary stated that he took this decision “because the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is committed to achieving a developed India by 2047.”

“I have worked a lot with KhattarJi. There used to be a lot of bitterness between us… but his way of working has been my source of inspiration,” he also said, praising his new colleagues.

Veteran Congress leader, daughter-in-law of late Haryana Chief Minister Late Bansilal ji, who raised a strong voice against son-infatuation and political feudalism. @oficinakiran G and his daughter (former deputy) @Shruti4Progreso Welcome to the BJP family.

Today the Union Minister, Shri @mlkhattar Yes, and… pic.twitter.com/vDLmuiYNjV – Haryana BJP (@BJP4Haryana) June 19, 2024

The two left Congress 24 hours earlier; In a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Ms Choudhary said: “It is very unfortunate that the Congress in Haryana is being run as a personal fiefdom (seen as a mockery of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda) leaving no room for voices sincere.. that have been suffocated…”

Sources have said that Ms Choudhary and Ms Choudhary’s jump was due to the latter being denied a ticket to contest the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat in this election. The seat was won by Shruti Choudhary in 2009 but has since been held by BJP’s Dharambir Singh Chaudhary.

I have resigned from being a senior member of Congress. Spread the values ​​and ideology of the father of Haryana, Ch. Bansilal ji in Haryana and.

Honestly developing the region and the state will always be my priority! pic.twitter.com/kxtw7PgZMz — Kiran Choudhary (@officekiran) June 18, 2024

Chaudhary won the 2024 elections by defeating Dan Yadav of Congress, who got almost double the votes and vote share that Choudhary claimed in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Importance of Kiran and Shruti Choudhary for the BJP

That Mrs. Choudhary and her daughter have joined a (long) list of politicians who are changing the Congress for the BJP is great news, but even greater is the legacy they bring a few months before the state elections.

Mrs. Choudhary is the daughter-in-law of Bansi Lal, a seven-time MP, three-time MP and three-time Chief Minister of Haryana, and patriarch of one of the most influential political clans in the state.

The Tosham seat that Ms Choudhary has held in Congress since 2005 was her father-in-law’s stronghold: he won it five times in three decades. More importantly, the BJP has never won it.

The BJP hopes that Ms Choudhary and her family connections will bring not only the Tosham seat but also a sizeable chunk of the Jat votes that the party has been seeking for several years, but which now appear to be slipping through its fingers as result of the continuous protests by farmers against the center.

The BJP – at the central and state levels – has faced criticism from Jat voters, who are mostly farmers, over various issues, including the demand for legal backing for the MSP, or minimum support price.

This includes Sonipat and Rohtak regions, where some villages even refused to vote during the Lok Sabha elections. Sonipat and Rohtak have 18 Assembly segments between them, of which the BJP won only four (post-poll ally JJP won one more) in the last state elections, while the Congress swept 12. The BJP could have used those 12 seats after finishing six. below the majority mark of 46 in that election.

Signing up the political clout of Ms Choudhary and her family among the Jats could also help the BJP overcome the loss of JJP, its former ally in the state government, which was the party’s Jat card.

Is Congress bleeding leaders again?

For the Congress, the loss is serious, especially since the party will want to take advantage of the impressive Lok Sabha election results to remove the BJP from power in the state elections.

Haryana is a key part of the Hindi heartland that is the BJP’s key support base, and a victory here, after Modi lost seats in other states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, will make a big statement.

Ms Choudhary and Ms Choudhary are not the first Haryana leaders to switch sides in recent years.

In August last year, Kuldeep Bishnoi and his wife, Renuka, joined the BJP. Mr. Khattar, then Chief Minister, presided over his swearing-in. Bishnoi, a four-time MLA whom the Congress ousted by cross-voting in a Rajya Sabha poll, also praised the prime minister, whom he called “the best”.

Like Ms. Choudhary, Mr. Bishnoi comes from one of the most influential families in the state; he is the son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, who is credited with setting up the non-Jat bank, now largely with the BJP.

And, like Ms Choudhary, Bishnoi’s capture was key as his family controls the Adampur Assembly seat that the BJP first won (by his son Bhavya) in a 2022 by-election.

For the BJP, Ms Choudhary’s signature completes a trifecta; the party now has senior members from each of Haryana’s three major political families; the third was Ranjit Singh Chautala, son of two-time former deputy chief minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, who joined in March and is now a minister of state.

