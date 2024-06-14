BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan clarifies dispute over interaction with Amit Shah in viral video

The BJP leader said she met Amit Shah for the first time after the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said party leader Amit Shah had asked him to “carry out intensive political and electoral work”, a day after a video of their interaction surfaced on social media. with the Union Home Minister.

In the video clip of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday, Mr. Shah can be seen talking to Soundararajan in an animated manner while giving a finger gesture.

In a post on on “post-election follow-up”. “.

“Yesterday when I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 elections, he called me to ask me about the post-election follow-up and the challenges we face.

“While I was explaining, due to lack of time with utmost concern, he advised me to carry out political and electoral work intensively, which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unjustified speculations,” he said.

Ms. Soundararajan contested from the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat. She lost the election to DMK’s Tamizhachi Thangapandian.

His comment assumes significance in the wake of rumors of an internal dispute in the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

Ms Soundararajan, upon her return to Chennai on Wednesday, declined to comment when asked by reporters about claims of discord within the party regarding her interaction with Shah.

Among the triggers were his alleged comments about “criminal elements” in the BJP and that “the party would have won if there had been an alliance with the AIADMK”.

