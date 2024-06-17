BJP gears up for state elections, two ministers to be in charge of Maharashtra

It has not even been two weeks since the Lok Sabha elections concluded, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for a third consecutive term, but the BJP has already started preparing for the Assembly elections later this year. year, naming those responsible. for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

For the important state of Maharashtra, the party has chosen two Union ministers. Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed in-charge, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge.

Another Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has taken charge of Haryana and will be assisted by former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

In Jharkhand, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be in charge and will be assisted by Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s point man in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma .

Preparations for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be led by Union Minister for Mines and Coal G Kishan Reddy.

Of all the upcoming Assembly elections, Maharashtra will receive the most attention not only because it is home to the country’s financial capital or is the second largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats, but also because the BJP is fighting the elections. to the Assembly with a completely new coalition. It is now allied with the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is pitted against the Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)-NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) coalition.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 of the state’s 48 seats and won 41 in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena. His new coalition has achieved victory in only 17, and the BJP has only achieved nine. The Congress went from one seat to emerging as the largest party in the state, winning 13 on its own and 30 with its allies.