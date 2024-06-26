BJP expels Uttarakhand leader arrested in alleged teenage rape and murder case

New Delhi:

A BJP leader from Uttarakhand, Aditya Raj Saini, has been expelled from the party after being arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Haridwar. Nominated member of the Other Backward Classes Commission, he has also been removed from that position.

A case was registered against the leader after the girl’s family accused him of rape and murder. Aditya Raj Saini had sought a party ticket in the last assembly elections.

The girl had disappeared three days ago. Her body was found yesterday along the road in the Bahadrabad area, near the Patanjali Research Centre. Her mother alleged that she was gang-raped by the BJP leader and her accomplice before she was murdered, police said.

After the girl failed to return home, the family called her cell phone. She was chosen by the BJP leader, who said she was with him. After that, the phone was turned off, the woman said in her complaint.

The next morning, he went to Aditya Raj Saini’s house, where Amit Saini also lived. But there he did not find his daughter.

When she was told her next stop would be the police station, the BJP leader threatened to kill her, she said in the complaint.

After the body was found, the two men were charged with gang rape and murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, the news agency reported. Press Trust of India, quoting local police officer Pramendra. Dobhal.

Five police teams have been formed for the investigation, PTI quoted.