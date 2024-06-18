BJP backs party’s leadership in Maharashtra after Delhi poll review meeting

The BJP ruled out any change in its leadership in Maharashtra, where the party suffered its second worst setback after Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. “There will be no change in leadership in Maharashtra,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters this afternoon after key leaders of the Maharashtra unit met party chief JP Nadda and Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah.

The BJP won only nine seats in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha elections, down from 22 in 2019.

The recount was seen as a manifestation of the people’s disapproval towards the political restructuring of recent years and the BJP’s role in it.

The tremors began when Uddhav Thackeray broke ranks with the NDA and joined Sharad Pawar and the Congress after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

But before the newly formed Maha Vikas Aghadi could claim a chance to form the government, Devendra Fadnavis attempted to form the government with the help of Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar and some of his loyalists.

Three years later, the Shiv Sena split, overthrowing the MVA government, and rebel leader Eknath Shinde formed the government with the BJP, becoming Chief Minister. He later let it slip that the plan had been hatched with the help of the BJP.

This was followed by the division in the PCN. In both cases, the Electoral Commission awarded the name and party symbol to the rebels.

The verdict made clear the people’s disapproval. Both Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of the Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP got a huge mandate, and the Congress also benefited.

In 2019, the BJP, an ally of the undivided Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 23 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena contested 23 seats and won 18. This time, the BJP won only nine seats. Their allies – the breakaway units of the Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar – won eight of the 19 seats they contested.