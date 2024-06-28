Bizarre hack of Madhya Pradesh minister’s Belan Nasha Mukti gang draws criticism

Narayan Singh Kushwaha said alcohol ban is being considered in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has been embroiled in a huge controversy with his bizarre trick to eliminate alcohol addiction.

Men should drink alcohol at home in front of their wives and children, while women should not cook for their husbands who come home drunk, he said, drawing massive criticism from all quarters.

“Those men who return home after consuming liquor, their wives should tell them to bring the liquor home and drink it. If they consume alcohol in front of women and children at home, they will feel embarrassed and gradually allow them to get rid of alcohol “. of drinking addiction,” said the minister.

Women, in addition to not cooking for their drunk husbands, should also scare them with a ‘beautiful (a roller) and form a “beautiful “gang” with other women from their community. The gang would help deter men from drinking, she said.

“Women should not cook for those who come home after consuming alcohol. Women should do ‘beautiful‘gangs and spectacle’beautiful‘ to those who return home after consuming liquor, he advised, but quickly added: “Many people cannot do this because of social values, but values ​​should not hinder the process of stopping bad actions.”

The minister further said that a ban on consumption of liquor is being considered in Madhya Pradesh.

“I had suggested in the previous term to ban liquor. But in states where liquor is banned, it is seen there too. A ban on liquor in the state is being considered at the government level. The central and state governments can decide on the matter. “In future, banning of alcoholic beverages can be achieved through public awareness,” he told news agency PTI.

The minister was attending a Nasha Mukti Abhiyan programme in the state capital Bhopal.