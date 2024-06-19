Billionaire Hinduja family faces human trafficking charges in Swiss court: 5 shocking revelations

New Delhi:

The Hindujas, the UK’s richest family, are facing trial in Geneva over allegations of human trafficking and exploitation of staff at their Swiss villa, according to a Bloomberg report. Four family members have been accused of confiscating their employees’ passports and paying them as little as 600 rupees for long hours of work.

The Hinduja family has an estimated net worth of $20 billion. They oversee the multinational conglomerate Hinduja Group, which spans various sectors such as shipping, banking, media and more. They also own significant real estate assets in London, including the prestigious Raffles London Hotel.

Here are 5 shocking revelations from the Hindujas trial:

1. Prosecutors revealed that the Hinduja family spent much more on their dog’s expenses than they paid a member of their staff. Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa claimed that the family’s annual expenditure on their dog amounted to 8,584 Swiss francs (Rs 8,09,399), while some staff members allegedly worked up to 18 hours a day, seven days a week, for so only 7 Swiss francs (660 rupees) per day.

2. The family allegedly confiscated the passports of its Indian staff members, restricting their freedom to leave the premises without permission. This potentially constitutes human trafficking under Swiss law.

3. The employees were paid in Indian currency, so they were left without money in Switzerland.

4. Staff contracts reportedly did not specify work hours or days off, but required them to be available when the family needed them. This lack of clarity contributed to the alleged exploitation, according to the prosecutor’s arguments in court.

5. The defense responded to the allegations by saying that they treated their staff with respect and provided them with accommodation and meals as part of their compensation. They noted that staff repeatedly returned to work for the family, which they said showed they were satisfied with their working conditions.

Representing the Hindujas, Romain Jordan denied the allegations and said the family was not directly involved in the hiring or management of its staff. He accused prosecutors of bias against the billionaire family and claimed that no other family would be treated this way.

Prosecutors are now seeking long prison sentences for Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, his son Ajay and his wife Namrata. They also want the family to pay 1 million Swiss francs in legal costs and to create a compensation fund of 3.5 million francs for affected staff, according to reports. reports.