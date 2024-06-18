Billionaire Hinduja family accused of exploiting Swiss villa staff: report

Prosecutors push for convictions of four Hinduja family members for years

The billionaire Hinduja family has been accused of exploiting domestic staff at their Lake Geneva villa, confiscating their passports and paying $8 for 15 to 18 hours of work.

A human trafficking trial against four members of the Hinduja family began in Switzerland on Monday, days after they reached a settlement in which three plaintiffs dropped their civil suit against the family, Bloomberg reported.

The trial includes allegations that the billionaire family confiscated the passports of its staff and did not allow anyone to leave the house without permission. Because they were paid for their work in India, they did not have Swiss money when they visited the country, Bloomberg reported.

A prosecutor accused the Hindujas of spending more on their dog than they paid a member of their staff, according to the report.

Referring to a budget document called “Pets,” prosecutor Yves Bertossa told the court that one employee was paid just 7 Swiss francs ($7.84) for a 15- to 18-hour workday, seven days a week.

It’s less than what they spent in a year on their family dog, which amounted to 8,584 Swiss francs, he said.

Prosecutors are pushing for convictions for four family members: Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, his son Ajay and his wife Namrata.

Yves Bertossa also demanded that the family pay 1 million Swiss francs in legal costs and 3.5 million francs to a compensation fund for staff, according to the report.

The Hindujas’ lawyer dismissed the allegations, saying the family was not involved in the hiring or day-to-day management of staff.

In a statement to Forbes, Romain Jordan, a lawyer for the Hindujas, accused prosecutors of “bias” against the billionaire family.

“No other family would have been treated this way. Our clients remain determined to defend themselves and have confidence in the justice system,” Jordan told Forbes.

“The salary cannot simply be reduced to what they were paid in cash,” given that their board and lodging were covered,” Bloomberg said, citing another lawyer for the family, Yael Hayat. Hayat said claims of an 18-hour work day hours were an exaggeration.

The Hinduja family, ranked among India’s richest with an estimated net worth of $20 billion, controls the multinational Hinduja conglomerate, with interests in shipping, banking, media and other industries, as well as real estate in London.