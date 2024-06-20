Bihar’s decision to increase reservations from 50 to 65% rejected by High Court

The Nitish Kumar government issued a gazette notification for a higher quota last year.

In a major setback for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Patna High Court today struck down the 65 per cent reservation in government jobs and education that was introduced last year after a state-wide caste survey. The state government’s move had taken reservation in Bihar beyond the 50 per cent limit ordered by the Supreme Court.

The order was passed by a division bench headed by Chief Justice K. Vinod Chandran on petitions opposing the legislation brought by the Nitish Kumar government in November 2023. Mr. Kumar’s JDU was then allied with the RJD and the Congress. A month later, he crossed over to the BJP and became Chief Minister again.

Ritika Rani, one of the lawyers appearing for the petitioners, told news agency PTI: “We had submitted that the amendments to the reservation laws violated the Constitution. After hearing both sides, the court had reserved his sentencing in March. Today, The final order has arrived.”

In November last year, days after the Bihar Assembly unanimously passed the reservation bill, the Nitish Kumar government had issued gazette notifications to increase the quota of scheduled castes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions.

Responding to the high court ruling, RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said it is an “unfortunate” development. “These judgments prolong the path towards the destiny of social justice. We remember that Tamil Nadu had to fight for many years, we will do the same. But we must see what is the social background of these petitioners, who is controlling them from behind the curtains. We saw the same thing during the caste survey,” he said.

The RJD leader underlined the party’s demand to put a reservation in the ninth schedule of the Constitution to protect it from court orders. “The NDA government is now in power, courtesy Nitish Kumar. It should go to the high court and ensure the rights of a large population.”