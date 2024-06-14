Bihar man, set to get married next month, goes missing after Kuwait fire

A middle-aged woman from Bihar has been frantically calling her son since she heard about the fire that claimed the lives of 49 people, mostly Indians, in a building in Kuwait.

She has failed to obtain any information about the whereabouts of her son, who was supposed to get married next month.

Madina Khatoon said her eldest son, Kalu Khan, had been living in that building and was about to return home for the wedding.

“I spoke to him on phone around 11 pm on Tuesday. He told me that he would come to Darbhanga on July 5 as his wedding is scheduled for next month,” he told the media.

Khatoon, a resident of Naina Ghat area in Darbhanga district of Bihar, said his son had been living in Kuwait for several years.

According to villagers, Mr Khan worked as a skilled worker in Kuwait.

When she received information that the fire had broken out in the same building where her son lived, she desperately tried to contact him.

“But he is not responding to my calls. We have no information about his whereabouts,” said Kalu Khan’s inconsolable mother.

He said he had no idea what exactly happened to his son.

“He is my eldest son. We tried to contact the authorities concerned in this regard, but all our efforts went in vain. We have sent his photographs to the embassy officials. We are now waiting for an update. We are also in touch with the district administration,” he said.

“I pray to the Almighty to receive good news about my son,” Khatoon said while sobbing.

According to Kuwaiti authorities, the fire broke out in a building in the southern city of Mangaf, killing 49 foreign workers, including about 40 Indians, and injuring another 50.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)