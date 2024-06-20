Bihar call center from hell

For months, Bihars Muzaffarpur was home to one hellish call centre. (figurative)

A company called DBR Networking had posted ads on social media, including Facebook, seeking agents for a call center run by them. The problem: applicants had to be women.

As soon as a woman applied, police officials said, she would be shown dreams of a bright future and would then be asked to pay Rs 20,000 for job training, for which she would be asked to go to Muzaffarpur. Training would begin soon after, but would also begin a cycle of mental torture, fraud and, in some cases, even rape and forced abortions, one official said.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by one of the survivors on June 2, she fell for the advertisement, thinking it was authentic, and reached the company’s center in Muzaffarpur, where there were around 150 women like her. She said that she contacted one of the accused, Tilak Kumar Singh, and that she and all the other women were trained to make calls and trick people into falling for scams.

The women were mentally tortured when they did not achieve their goals and the survivor who lodged the FIR said that she was raped when she did not achieve hers. She alleged that Tilak Kumar Singh forced her to have sexual relations with him on multiple occasions and then made her abort when she became pregnant.

Nine people have been named accused in the FIR and the main accused is Noida resident Manish Kumar Singh, who is said to be the owner of the company.

An official said Tilak Kumar Singh has been detained and is being questioned. Efforts are underway to arrest the other eight, he added.

“Tilak Kumar has been arrested from Gorakhpur… The survivor has alleged that the accused continued to assault her in a room for several months,” Muzaffarpur superintendent of police (city) Awadhesh Dixit was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. .