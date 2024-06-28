Bihar bridge, under construction for four years, collapses

The collapsed bridge in Madhubani of Bihar

A bridge under construction collapsed on Friday in the Madhubani region of Bihar, in the fifth such incident in the state in the last nine days.

This incident took place in Madhepur block of Bheja police station in Madhubani district where a 75m long bridge was being constructed.

The bridge, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore, was under construction since 2021. It was being constructed by the Rural Works Department of the Bihar government.

When the water level rose, a 25 m long support pillar crashed into the river.

Images from the site showed fallen pillars covered with huge tarps.

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, was quick to highlight the latest fall and strike a blow.

This is the 𝟓th bridge collapse in Bihar in 9 days. The bridge under construction for years over the ghost river between Madhubani and Supaul collapsed. You realized? But because? Solve if you can? #Bihar#Bridgepic.twitter.com/IirnmOzRSo – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 28, 2024

A bridge collapsed in Kishanganj district on Thursday.

A small bridge under construction collapsed in East Champaran district on June 23.

On June 22, a bridge built over the Gandak Canal collapsed in Siwan.

On June 19, a portion of a bridge under construction collapsed in Araria. The concrete bridge over the Bakra River, built at an expense of millions of rupees, collapsed within seconds.