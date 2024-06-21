Big setback for Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi High Court stays bail order

The Delhi high court has suspended the bail of Delhi CM Kejriwal. (Archive)

New Delhi:

In a setback for Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court has stayed his release order in a corruption case related to the Delhi Liquor Policy until the Enforcement Directorate’s petition is heard. The ED today challenged Mr. Kejriwal’s bail in the case, just hours before his release from Tihar jail.

The ED mentioned his petition challenging the trial court’s order for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will reach it in 10-15 minutes and then it will hear the matter.

The high court said till then the trial court’s order will not be implemented.

Mr. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders were scheduled to visit Tihar Jail today at 4 pm to greet the Delhi Chief Minister.

Yesterday, a Delhi court ordered Kejriwal’s release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, but imposed certain conditions before granting him relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence witnesses.

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21 on allegations of money laundering while drafting Delhi’s liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the lieutenant governor raised red flags. The ED has alleged that the money Kejriwal got from liquor sellers was used to fund the party’s campaign in Goa as he is the AAP coordinator.