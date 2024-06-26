Big blow for India ahead of Zimbabwe tour, injured debutant replaced by T20 World Cup star

All-rounder Shivam Dube has been chosen as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in the Indian T20 team for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. India will play five T20 Internationals in Zimbabwe starting July 6. “The men’s selection committee has named Shivam Dube as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe,” the BCCI said in a statement. The BCCI said its medical team is monitoring the progress of the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder.

During the series, India and Zimbabwe will play all their matches in Harare.

Youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish were on Monday rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with India’s first call-ups for the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

Senior players competing in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, have been rested ahead of a grueling season.

Reddy was awarded the title of Emerging Player for the IPL 2024 season.

The 21-year-old Nitish scored 303 runs at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 142.92, playing a crucial role in shoring up SRH’s middle-order.

The right-hand batsman’s best outing with the willow was against Rajasthan Royals, where he scored 76 off 42 balls, studded with eight sixes and three fours. That turned out to be a decisive blow for SRH.

Nitish also picked up three wickets with his medium pace bowling, including 2/17 against Delhi Capitals, in his second IPL campaign.

Updated India Team: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube.