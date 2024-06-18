Biden will reveal new rules to facilitate immigration for spouses of US citizens

Biden seeks to be tougher on illegal immigrants, while contrasting Trump’s tougher policies

Washington:

President Joe Biden will unveil new rules on Tuesday that will make it easier for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens to obtain permanent residency status, the White House said.

The Biden administration has been trying to walk a fine line on immigration, a key issue for many Americans ahead of November’s presidential election.

The Democrat seeks to be tougher on illegal immigrants, while contrasting himself with the tougher policies of his Republican rival Donald Trump.

The new rules will not expand eligibility for permanent residency, but rather simplify the process for those who already qualify.

That includes removing the requirement that they leave the country as part of the application process.

The new rules would apply to those present in the country for at least 10 years and married to a U.S. citizen before June 17, 2024, which the administration estimates includes about 500,000 people.

Additionally, about 50,000 stepchildren of U.S. citizens would be eligible.

Those approved would be granted work authorization and the right to remain in the United States for up to three years while they apply for permanent residency.

Once someone has permanent residency, also known as a green card, that person could, in theory, apply for citizenship later.

“What we’re announcing are potentially streamlined processes… (to) minimize the bureaucracy, minimize the difficulties created by having to leave the country,” a senior administration official told reporters before the announcement.

However, “only Congress can achieve… comprehensive reform of our immigration and asylum laws,” another official added.

A previous bipartisan immigration package pushed through Congress by Biden would have introduced the strictest policies in decades, but failed when Republicans abandoned the deal.

Most recently, Biden signed an executive order closing the border to asylum seekers after reaching certain daily limits, a move that immediately drew criticism from the left and a legal challenge from human rights groups.

The administration has defended its asylum order and characterized Congress’ initiative as “the toughest and fairest set of reforms in decades.”

Meanwhile, Trump has referred to immigrants as “poisoning the blood of the country” and promised mass deportations of those in the country illegally.

The Biden administration is also set to streamline the process Tuesday for children who came to the United States illegally as children, known as Dreamers, to obtain work visas if they graduated from college and have a “high-skilled job offer.” . “

