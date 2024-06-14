Biden walks away before G7 photo, Italian PM guides him back

After walking a few feet, President Biden is seen enthusiastically giving a thumbs up to someone.

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden was seen awkwardly greeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after her arrival in Italy for the G7 summit on Thursday. Later, he appeared to walk away from a group of leaders as they posed for a photo.

In a video of the interaction, Biden is seen slowly walking up to the stage to meet Meloni. The two exchange a hug and talk for a few moments before the President of the United States puts his hand on her forehead and greets her, before slowly walking away from the stage.

Biden appears confused as he GREETS Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and then leaves the G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/hua11bi1mt – Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 13, 2024

In another video, the 81-year-old leader, often criticized for his mistakes, is seen smiling and slowly walking away from a group of world leaders. After walking a few meters, he enthusiastically gives a thumbs up to someone. When the camera zooms in on him, no one can be seen standing in that direction.

The Italian Prime Minister quickly comes to their rescue, diverting his attention to the group of leaders as they pose for a photograph. Biden then shuffles back to the group.

Completely good person Giorgia Meloni reorienting Joe Biden with photo usefulness. The Democrats are sons of bitches, let this man live in peace for the time he has left. Stop using it.pic.twitter.com/MGMBGMh8aE — Translator 🥹💕💐 (@TraductorTeAma) June 13, 2024

This comes days after Republicans relentlessly attacked and mocked him for remaining virtually motionless for nearly a minute during a musical performance at the White House.

While Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, who were standing next to the president, were seen dancing and laughing throughout the performance, Biden’s gaze was fixed as he appeared frozen.

Biden, prone to such gaffes and gaffes, has been mocked by his rivals in an attempt to discredit him as a viable presidential candidate due to his advanced age.

This is not the first time the American leader has had an awkward moment with another world leader. In February, the president confused the name of French President Emmanuel Macron with that of former leader Francois Mitterrand, who has been dead for almost 30 years. In another misstep, he mixed up her own congresswoman’s designation and incorrectly promoted her to her position by calling her “President Kamala Harris.”