Biden vs Trump live: “You’re a fool”: Biden vs Trump presidential debate

Biden wasted no time in criticizing Trump’s economic legacy during his presidency.

US President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, faced off in their first debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle. Without an audience present, the two candidates did not greet each other with the usual handshake and remained a few meters away from each other. distance on their respective podiums, setting the stage for a night of intense exchanges.

On the economy

President Biden wasted no time in criticizing Trump’s economic legacy during his time in the Oval Office. “Donald Trump left me an economy in free fall,” Biden said. He then criticized Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “He said things were fine during the pandemic, just inject a little bleach in your arm. I turned our country around,” Biden said.

In another harsh criticism, Biden highlighted job losses during the Trump administration, stating: “Donald Trump is the only president besides Herbert Hoover who left office with fewer jobs than when he started. Donald Trump had the largest national debt of any American president in a four-year period.

On foreign policy

The debate became heated when the topic turned to foreign policy, specifically the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Trump took the opportunity to criticize Biden’s execution of the withdrawal, calling it “the most disgraceful day in the history of the life of our country.”

“I was leaving Afghanistan, but we were leaving with dignity, with strength, with power,” he added.

Biden responded by saying, “When he was president they were still killing people in Afghanistan. He didn’t do anything about it.”

Addressing accusations that Trump had labeled these soldiers “dumb,” Biden invoked the memory of his late son Beau, who served in Iraq and later succumbed to cancer.

“My son was not a loser, he was not a fool. You are the fool. You are the loser,” Biden declared.

On immigration

Immigration was another hot topic during the debate. Biden accused Trump of exaggerating and spreading falsehoods about the state of the country’s immigration crisis. “The idea that illegal immigrants are welcome in the United States is simply not true,” Biden said. “There is no data to support what he said. Once again, he’s exaggerating. He’s lying.”

Trump responded by claiming that Biden had failed to secure the southern border of the United States, which he said had allowed dozens of criminals to enter the country. “I call it Biden’s immigrant crime,” Trump declared.

About the right to abortion

The debate took a heated turn when Biden attacked Trump for defending the abortion ban. He called Trump’s actions “a terrible thing” after the Republican boasted about nominating Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade. “What you’ve done has been a terrible thing,” Biden said, in one of his strongest criticisms of his presidential predecessor.

Trump defended his position by arguing that returning the issue to the states was the right course of action and accused Biden of not supporting any limits on abortions.

Addressing the plight of women who have been raped and now face greater barriers to accessing abortion services, Biden added: “It’s just ridiculous and they can’t do anything about it. You have the morals of a stray cat.”