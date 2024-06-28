Biased sources, selective facts and India on US religious freedom report

India calls US State Department report on religious freedom ‘deeply biased’

New Delhi:

India has called the US State Department’s report on religious freedom “deeply biased” and “visibly driven by vote bank considerations and a prescriptive perspective.”

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the report also lacks an understanding of India’s social fabric and also selectively cherry-picked incidents to promote a preconceived narrative.

“…As in the past, the report is deeply biased…The exercise (the US report) itself is a mix of imputations, misrepresentations, selective use of facts, reliance on biased sources and a one-sided projection of the issues,” Jaiswal said.

“This extends even to the description of our constitutional provisions and duly enacted Indian laws… In some cases, the report questions the very validity of the laws and regulations as well as the right of legislatures to enact them,” he said.

“The report also appears to question the integrity of certain judicial rulings handed down by Indian courts. The report has put the spotlight on regulations controlling the misuse of financial flows to India, suggesting that the compliance burden is unreasonable,” he said, adding that the United States has even stricter laws and regulations and “surely would not prescribe such solutions for itself.”

The report on India, released on Wednesday, denounced violent attacks against minority groups in the country. It cited violence in Manipur that began in May 2023.

The US State Department report cited the Kuki Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum of Churachandpur district, which said 253 churches were burnt down in Manipur. The Meitei community also claims hundreds of temples were destroyed.

The MEA spokesperson said human rights and respect for diversity have been and remain a legitimate issue of discussion between India and the US.

By 2023, India had officially taken up numerous cases in the United States of hate crimes, racial attacks against Indian citizens and other minorities, vandalism and attacks on places of worship, violence and mistreatment by law enforcement authorities , in addition to “giving political space to defenders of extremism and terrorism abroad.”

“However, such dialogue must not become a license for foreign interference in other policies,” the spokesman said.