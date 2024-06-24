Bhartruhari Mahtab sworn in as interim president

Parliament Live Updates: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today.

President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Bhartruhari Mahtab as acting Lok Sabha Speaker. Mahtab will now ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the Lok Sabha, to take oath as a member of the House.

The first session of Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections begins today with the ‘Observance of Silence’, marking the solemn occasion of the first session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26. On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the joint session of both houses of Parliament.

This is the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha after the general elections, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats and the INDIA block won 234, of which the Congress won 100.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament:

PM Modi addresses media ahead of new Lok Sabha session
Here are the highlights of his speech: In parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day.

For the first time after independence, the swearing-in ceremony will take place in our new Parliament building.

It used to happen in the Old Parliament building.

On this important day, I warmly welcome all the newly elected deputies, extend my greetings and best wishes.

The 18th Lok Sabha begins today.

The most important elections in the world were held in a grand and glorious manner.

This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have given the opportunity to a government to hold office for the third consecutive time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament today, ahead of the start of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

New arrival| Bhartruhari Mahtab was sworn in as interim president ahead of the first session of Parliament after the Lok Sabha polls.

Stormy Parliament session preview: Jairam Ramesh vs Kiren Rijiju in X In what appears to be a preview of a stormy session of Parliament, two senior MPs from the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress traded barbs this morning, hours before the new Lok Sabha meets. Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju this morning released a welcome message to the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. “The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, June 24, 2024. I welcome all the newly elected honorable members. I will always be available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I look forward to coordination for manage the house,” he said.

Big BJP vs INDIA interim speaker is a flashpoint as 18th Lok Sabha meets today The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time today on a stormy note as the opposition returns to the House stronger than last time after the general elections denied the ruling BJP a majority. In addition to the outcry over irregularities in the national eligibility and entrance test, the selection of the interim president has become a key point between the Treasury and the opposition benches. The acting president is a temporary position and the House elects a member from among the most senior deputies for this position. The primary role of the Acting Speaker is to administer the oath to new members.

Kiren Rijiju met Bhartruhari Mahtab ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as acting Lok Sabha Speaker.

Kiren Rijiju met DMK leader TR Baalu ​​at his residence



BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who has been appointed as acting president of the 18th Lok Sabha along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other party leaders, leaves his residence in Delhi. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today.

Congress MP K Suresh on Rahul Gandhi as opposition leader Everyone said they want Rahul Gandhi to be the opposition leader. Now he will make the final decision.

Eighth-term Congress MP K Suresh in pro-tem speaker panel BJP did not follow rules and conventions. They ignored the senior deputy.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves his residence.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves his residence.
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27.

Perhaps it will outline the new government’s roadmap for the next five years.

This session will conclude on July 3 and reconvene for the monsoon session on July 22.

Around 280 newly elected MPs will take oath today, while the remaining 264 MPs, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, will take oath tomorrow.

The Congress, which had expected Kodikunnil Suresh, a Dalit leader and eight-time MP from Kerala, to be named interim president, has criticized the BJP for Mahtab’s appointment.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26.

Until a new president is elected, the interim president presides over the first sessions of the Lok Sabha and conducts the election of the new president and vice president.