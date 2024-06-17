Bharat, India to be used interchangeably in textbooks: NCERT chief

New Delhi:

“Bharat” and “India” will be used interchangeably in NCERT textbooks, as is the case in the country’s Constitution, National Council of Educational Research and Training director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said.

The comments assume significance as a high-level panel working on the social sciences curriculum recommended that “India” should be replaced with “Bharat” in school textbooks for all classes.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency’s headquarters here, the NCERT chief said both the words will be used in the books and the council has no aversion to either “Bharat” or “India”.

“It is interchangeable… our position is what our Constitution says and we maintain it. We can use Bharat, we can use India, what is the problem? We are not in that debate. Wherever it is convenient we will use India. wherever is convenient we will use Bharat. We have no aversion to either India or Bharat,” he said.

“You can see that both are already used in our textbooks and will continue in the new textbooks. This is a useless debate,” said Mr Saklani.

A high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the NCERT to review the school curriculum, had last year recommended that “India” be replaced with “Bharat” in the textbooks of all classes.

Committee chairman CI Isaac, who headed the panel, had said they had suggested replacing the name “India” with “Bharat” in textbooks, introducing “classical history” instead of “ancient history” in the studies and include the Indian language. Knowledge System (IKS) in the curriculum of all subjects.

“The committee has unanimously recommended that the name Bharat be used in textbooks for students of all classes. Bharat is an ancient name. The name Bharat has been used in ancient texts, such as Vishnu Purana, which is 7,000 years old, Mr. Isaac had told PTI.

The NCERT then said that no decision had been taken on the panel’s recommendations.

The name Bharat first officially appeared last year when the government sent invitations to the G20 under the name “President of Bharat”, instead of “President of India”.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nameplate during the summit in New Delhi also read “Bharat”, instead of India.

The NCERT is once again at the center of a controversy with the revised Class 12 political science textbook making no mention of the Babri mosque but referring to it as a “three-domed structure”.

