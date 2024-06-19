Bengaluru woman finds live cobra in Amazon package, company responds

Fortunately, the poisonous snake was stuck to the packing tape and could not harm it.

Confusion and misplacements are known to occur when it comes to online product delivery. However, a woman in Bengaluru got the surprise of her life when she found a live cobra inside her Amazon package. Notably, the woman, who resided on Sarjapur Road, had ordered an Xbox controller from the online retailer, but she was alarmed to find the sliding surprise when she opened the package. Fortunately, the poisonous snake was stuck to the packing tape and could not harm it.

Despite the initial shock, he managed to record a video of the incident and share it on social media. The video shows the half-open Amazon package stored inside a bucket. Meanwhile, the cobra is seen trapped in the packing tape trying to escape.

Watch the video here:

In a shocking incident, a family on Sarjapur Road received a live spectacled cobra with their Amazon order of an Xbox controller. Fortunately, the venomous snake was stuck to the packing tape, preventing damage.#ITReel#Sarjapur#OrderAmazon#SerpentInAmazonOrderpic.twitter.com/EClaQrt1B6 —Prakash (@Prakash20202021) June 19, 2024

The snake has been identified as a possible spectacled cobra, a highly venomous snake species indigenous to Karnataka. He was reportedly captured and later released in a safe place out of reach of people.

In response to the video, Amazon Help tweeted: “We’re sorry to hear about the inconvenience you’ve had with your Amazon order.” We would like this to be reviewed. Please share the required details here and our team will get back to you soon with an update.”

We are sorry for the inconvenience you have had with your Amazon order. We would like this to be reviewed. Please share the required details here: https://t.co/l4HOFy5vieand our team will contact you soon with an update. -They left — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) June 17, 2024

Reacting to the video, one user joked: “So now Amazon also offers cobra, that’s why Amazon is the leader in online shopping.”

Another said: “I’m losing confidence in online deliveries these days.” A few days ago, the delivery guy asked me to go pick up the product from his regional office because he thought my house was too far for him.” A third added: “New fear unlocked.”

A fourth said: “Can anyone explain the events that led to a live snake being delivered in the Amazon package?”