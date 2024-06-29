Bengaluru taxi driver reveals he earns Rs 3,000-4,000 a day and people react to it

The post has accumulated more than 300 positive votes. (Representative photo)

A recent social media post caught the attention of social media users when a cab driver in Bengaluru revealed his daily earnings to a curious passenger. The driver revealed that he makes around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per day and also earns more by driving Ola cabs. “So today I was returning from a function and booked a cab. While chatting with the cab driver, I asked him about his earnings. He mentioned that he makes around Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 per day. I was shocked!” the Reddit user wrote in the post.

“If he earns 3,000 a day and works 25 days a month, that adds up to 75,000 a month. He added that even after deducting petrol expenses, he still has enough money. Furthermore, he has another taxi connected to Ola, which brings him additional income “He proudly mentioned that his children go to a good school. When I asked him how long he has been driving, he said since 2019, after losing his previous job,” the passenger added.

Take a look below:

The post was shared on Reddit just a few days ago. Since then it has accumulated more than 300 votes in favor. In the comments section, users shared their perspectives on the taxi driver’s earnings.

“This is quite reasonable and credible. I have a close friend’s brother who works as an OLA driver. He usually only concentrates on airport or train station pick-ups. He works a bit irregular hours. But comfortably He brings home around 80 thousand after expenses (fuel, EMI, maintenance and insurance). He lives a fairly comfortable life and has a 30/40 house in Yelahanka and a couple of acres of land that he bought with the taxi earnings. “If you are hardworking and reliable, you can make a lot of money in that business,” wrote one user.

“They make good money, yes, but it is extremely stressful to drive around the city all day considering the traffic. It is exhausting and they are very irritable and fight often. Many of them are constantly on the phone just to not think about the traffic frustration,” commented another.

“It’s a surprise, he’s working hard for it. We see a lot of incompetent employees earning more than that. That should be surprising,” a third user expressed. “Of course. My office cab driver earns around $30,000 after all expenses per month just from office travel. He also travels for other apps. For one, it’s physically tiring and people don’t usually notice it,” a fourth user shared.

