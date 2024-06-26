Bengaluru Residents Clean A Neglected Road After Civic Body’s Inaction, DK Shivakumar Reacts

The action comes after BBMP rejected multiple requests to clear the roads.

Instead of waiting for the authorities to take action, Bengaluru students and technicians took matters into their own hands and came together to clear a dangerous stretch of Balagere Road. Notably, the accumulation of cracks on the busy Balagere road between Kadubeesanahalli and Varthur made the road slippery for two-wheelers and dangerous for pedestrians.

Frustrated by the situation, several computer engineers, university students and even schoolchildren decided to intervene. Images and videos of the cleaning campaign that have appeared on social media show several people putting on gloves and cleaning the mud accumulated on the road. tools. The citizen action comes after Bengaluru civic body BBMP rejected multiple requests to clear the roads, citing lack of funds.

See photos and videos:

Clearing the way for road side drains on their own. The roads are always flooded due to the little rain. Multiple cleaning requests were rejected because there was no budget.#BalagereDemandsRoad#SaveMahadevapura@CMofKarnataka@DKShivakumar@0RRCA@WFRising@BPACoficialpic.twitter.com/QgnfeSAJy7 – NammaMahadevapura (@OurMahadevapura) June 23, 2024

Social media users praised this wonderful act of community service. One user wrote: “Bengaluru technicians work for companies during weekdays, earn money, pay taxes and spend weekends fixing BBMP’s neglected problems.”

Meanwhile, many also criticized the authorities for their inaction. A second user commented: “This is shocking.” Bengaluru municipal bodies should be ashamed of themselves for harassing honest tax-paying citizens.”

A third said: “Imagine how upset and irritated they must have been with the road grime causing pollution, that they took responsibility for cleaning it up instead of complaining.” A fourth added: “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also reacted to the cleanliness drive and said he had directed BBMP officials to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of residents.

He wrote in The comfort and safety of our Bengaluru residents is a priority for us and hence, BBMP has also been directed to ensure that no similar incident is repeated in the future.”