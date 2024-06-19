Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta questioned in alleged corruption case

Rituparna Sengupta was earlier questioned by the probe agency in 2019.

Popular Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with its probe into the alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Ms Sengupta arrived at the ED office in Kolkata this afternoon.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating an alleged scam in ration distribution in which rations meant for the public distribution system (PDS) were allegedly diverted and sold in the open market. The Enforcement Directorate also arrested businessman Bakibur Rahman in connection with his investigation into these allegations.

Ms Sengupta was previously questioned by the probe agency in 2019 in connection with the Rose Valley checking fund scam.