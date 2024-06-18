Bengal holds lessons for India by sending more women to Parliament

The 18th Lok Sabha is upon us. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 13% women among its parliamentarians. Its alliance partners, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), have 17% and 6% women MPs, respectively. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has 14% women MPs, while the Congress has 13%. Of the 12 candidates who were given tickets by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), 11 won. This is a clear advantage, with 38% women MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Women hold 26% of seats in national parliaments around the world. Women’s representation in the 18th Lok Sabha is half that figure – a measly 13.6%. This is lower than the 14.4% in the 17th Lok Sabha. Women make up almost half of India’s electorate. However, in 150 electoral districts, there was not even a single woman on the ballot! India ranks 145th out of 185 countries in terms of women’s representation in the lower house of parliaments.

West Bengal Women Parliamentarians

Across the country, the highest number of women candidates who won in a state in the 18th Lok Sabha elections came from… you guessed it right: West Bengal. As you may recall, Narendra Modi began his campaign in West Bengal by addressing rallies in three constituencies (Arambagh, Krishnanagar and Barasat), all three with sitting women MPs. To further raise the tone, Modi, the BJP’s top activist, spoke to the two BJP candidates from these constituencies. In what may be the first time, these private phone calls were widely amplified in the media. Did any of this work? No. The BJP lost all three seats. Trinamool’s Mitali Bag, a 47-year-old Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) worker, won in Arambagh. Barasat and Krishnanagar were convincingly recruited by Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Mahua Moitra respectively.

I am looking forward to meeting two young women in Parliament, both a few years younger than my daughter. Congress’s Sanjana Jatav, the 26-year-old Dalit woman who won in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and SP’s Priya Saroj, the 25-year-old Dalit woman who won in Uttar Pradesh. In Gujarat, first-time aspirant Geniben Nagaji Thakor became the first woman candidate to win the Banaskantha seat in over six decades. Historical mandates.

The Women’s Reservation Bill

For all their talk about the Women’s Reservation (Act), the number of women candidates fielded by the BJP who won in 2024 dropped by 30%. It is not just about giving women tickets to parliamentary elections; it’s about putting them in winnable seats.

Of the 72 ministers announced in the newly formed cabinet, only seven are women. Of them, only two have been given key cabinet positions out of the 30 available.

A day before the results of this year’s Indian general elections were announced, a Latin American country wrote history. Mexico’s two main political coalitions – with an electorate of 96 million voters – nominated female candidates for their presidential elections. Claudia Scheinbaum defeated Xochitl Gálvez and became the country’s first female president. Mexico achieved gender parity in Parliament in 2018, with 49% women in the Chamber of Deputies and 51% in the Senate. Bengal is getting to that point. The rest of India has a good example to follow.

(Derek O’Brien, MP, leads Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha)

