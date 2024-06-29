Bengal Governor Files Defamation Case Against Mamata Banerjee Over Sexual Harassment Comments, Charges

The Bengal governor also filed a defamation suit against certain TMC leaders (File)

Calcutta:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Calcutta High Court, a day after she said women complained to her saying they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan due to the activities taking place there, a source said.

Earlier in the day, Bose criticised Banerjee for her comments and said public representatives were expected not to create “wrong and defamatory impressions”.

The Bengal governor also filed a defamation case against certain TMC leaders for making similar comments, the source said.

During an administrative meeting at the State Secretariat, Ms. Banerjee said on Thursday that “women have informed her that they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to the recent incidents reported there.”

“Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments,” the source told PTI.

On May 2, a female employee of Raj Bhavan alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Bose, following which the Kolkata police also launched an investigation.

When contacted, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said she could not comment on the matter without discussing it with the party leadership.

“I have to talk to my party leaders to find out what really happened. It is a very sensitive matter,” Dola Sen told PTI.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said Bose had taken the right decision.

“I think Governor Bose has taken the right decision. He should have taken this decision a long time ago. I fully support him in this,” Sinha said.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the dispute between Bose and Banerjee is not helping the state.

“They are actually bringing us down. They seem to have forgotten their constitutional responsibilities. Their actions are damaging the image of West Bengal at the national level,” Chakraborty said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)