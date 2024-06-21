Below the engine, hanging from the bridge, the locomotive pilots go the extra mile to repair the train

A video of the repair work has gone viral.

Patna:

Risking their lives to avoid inconvenience to the passengers of their train and the rakes behind them, two locomotive pilots carried out a complex engine repair while one of them was practically hanging from the side of a bridge in Uttar Pradesh.

The Narkatiaganj Gorakhpur passenger train was moving forward on Friday when a sudden leak of air pressure from a relief valve on the locomotive caused it to stop. The locomotive and some cars were on top of a bridge and, knowing that it would take some time for technicians to arrive and fix the problem, the locomotive pilot and his assistant went down to see for themselves.

A video now going viral shows one of the locomotive’s pilots crawling under the engine while another teeters dangerously close to the edge of the bridge’s lower edge. He can be seen under the sleepers placed under the tracks, holding on to the areas around him to avoid falling.

The two daredevils managed to solve the problem between them by plugging the air pressure leak and their courage and ingenuity were also applauded by the railways. Samastipur Divisional Railway Director Vinay Srivastava has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for both the loco pilots.

An official said the place where this happened is bridge number 382, ​​between Balmikinagar and Paniyava.