Behind Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket, the BCCI and India’s ‘hidden role’

It’s not just another fairy tale, but Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket has been unprecedented. They only became full members of the International Cricket Council in 2017, and in 2024, the team made it to the semi-finals of a T20 World Cup for the first time. Afghanistan, often regarded as minnows or underdogs at major events, put in some eye-opening performances in this T20 World Cup, especially against New Zealand and Australia, to make it all the way to the semi-finals. While a lot of the credit goes to the players for stepping up their game and delivering when it mattered most, India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also played a major role in their rise.

How India and BCCI helped Afghanistan reach new heights in world cricket:

Local terrain in India: The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida first became Afghanistan’s temporary ‘home’ in 2015, all thanks to the BCCI. Afghanistan shifted its base to Noida from Sharjah and even played international matches against Ireland in Greater Noida in 2017.

Greater Noida is not Afghanistan’s only ‘ground’, it also ‘hosted’ a Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Dehradun.

Guidance from Indian coaches: By providing facilities, the BCCI gave Afghanistan the platform to excel. But that was not all. Former India players Lalchand Rajput, Manoj Prabhakar and Ajay Jadeja have coached the Afghanistan team in the past. In fact, Jadeja was his mentor in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The BCCI, arguably the most powerful cricket board in the world, had even invited the then president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, to watch the team play its first Test match in Bengaluru, taking a big step forward in strengthening relations between the two nations and teams.

The amazing role of IPL: The Indian Premier League has arguably been the biggest contributor to the success of Afghan players in the sport. Many Afghan players play in the T20 league and earn a good salary to help not only their own game but also inspire others in the country.

Over the years, the participation of Afghan players has increased drastically in the IPL and the number will continue to increase.