Before the election of the president, parallel meeting in the NDA and opposition blocs

The presidential election, scheduled for tomorrow, could tilt in the government’s favor the way the numbers are stacking up, but Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not letting the grass grow under his feet. Shah held a meeting with MPs and party leaders of the ruling alliance this afternoon and asked them to reach Parliament tomorrow morning at 10.30 am. Compulsory attendance.

The Speaker election, for the first time in Independent India, will take place at 11 am. To date, one Speaker has been elected by consensus.

But the opposition, energized by its numbers in the Lok Sabha, has refused to accept the government’s rejection on the issue of the interim president and the post of vice president.

Initially, the opposition expected Suresh to be the interim speaker, a post that goes to the most senior member of the House. The government then made it clear that for now they are not considering a vice president position, nor for the opposition to claim it.

With 10 minutes left before today’s deadline, the Congress filed papers fielding Mr. Suresh against the BJP’s pick: Rajasthan MP Om Birla, who was also the speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The numbers, as they stand now, do not favor the opposition. The Speaker is elected by a simple majority of the deputies present and voting. The NDA can expect 293 votes compared to 232 for the opposition bloc.

To that end, Shah held a meeting attended by Bihar allies Chirag Paswan, JItam Ram Manjhi and a few others.

Most opposition parties have also issued whips to ensure there is no absenteeism. A meeting will be held this afternoon at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s house, which will be attended by the Trinamool Congress, initially miffed at not having been consulted for the big step.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in charge of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, made a final appeal to find a consensus candidate.

“For the last two days we have been in contact with the main opposition parties, we have spoken to their leaders about the position of president. Since independence there have been no elections for the position of president. We want the president to be elected without opposition and through consensus,” he told reporters.

He said the Congress and its leaders had joined the NDA meeting but wanted an immediate decision on the vice president.

“We asked them to support the presidential candidate, but they demanded the post of vice president. We said it is not right to hold elections for the posts of president and vice president together. We want president with consensus and then we will talk about vice president.” he said.

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi has alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about constructive support from the opposition, he “doesn’t want any constructive cooperation”.

As an example, he said Union Minister Rajnath Singh, tasked with building a consensus on the president’s post, did not call out Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, which is “an insult to our leader”.