Beauty influencer Farah El Kadhi dies at 36 after suffering a heart attack in Malta

A 36-year-old Tunisian beauty influencer died after suffering a suspected heart attack while on board a yacht in Malta. According to the Malta TimesFarah El Kadhi died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital. He was on vacation in the European country promoting companies through publications on his Instagram Stories. But after suffering a heart attack, the 36-year-old woman was rushed to hospital, where she died. Her sudden death has shocked her fans and her online community.

Kadhi has over 1 million followers on Instagram. According to her bio on social media, she was also an architect at a private firm and owner of the fashion brand Bazar by Faf. She described herself as a “travel addict” and a bathroom singer. Her last Instagram post was on June 7, from a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece.

He Malta Times reported that the social media star appeared to have no visible injuries when she entered the hospital. However, an autopsy will be performed.

Soulayma Hneynia, another influencer and close friend, confirmed Kadhi’s death, stating in an Instagram story that her friend died “peacefully in her sleep.” Hneynia described the 36-year-old as a “truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity and warmth.” “Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” she said.

Tributes also poured in for Kadhi in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post. “I can’t believe it! I’m in shock, you will be missed darling! I will never forget you in peace darling,” one person wrote.

“It’s true, I only know you through Instagram, but the pain is deep since you left! You exude an energy full of joy and life! You lived this life as it should be and left a trail of love for the people who loved you know and those who don’t!” added another.

“A beautiful soul left in peace. God love you,” a third person commented. “May God have mercy on you and bless you in heaven, God willing,” wrote one user.